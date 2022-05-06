Singer, Songwriter, Musician, and Colorado native, Joel Van Horne with Covenhoven, brought the Friday Feelz and some chillz into the Loving Living Local studio ahead of a gig at LuLu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs.



Joel Van Horne’s grandfather built a cabin for his family in Wyoming and called the cabin “Covenhoven”. Van Horne said he decided to name his first record ‘Covenhoven’ as a tribute to his grandfather and that cabin.



Van Horne’s latest album, “IV” (four), was released in October of 2021. The album was produced with Ben Wysocki of The Fray and was recorded with friends and family who appear on the album.



Check out Covenhoven’s new album or catch him in person during his Spring Tour.



Find all the details here –> Covenhoven