Cost efficient and creative: Check out these gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

It’s the thought that counts! This Valentine’s Day, why not get creative and make some cute and fun gifts for your significant other.
Meteorologist Dee Cortez shows us her gift ideas for keeping this Valentine’s Day cost efficient and creative.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
It’s the thought that counts! This Valentine’s Day, why not get creative and make some cute and fun gifts for your significant other.
Meteorologist Dee Cortez shows us her gift ideas for keeping this Valentine’s Day cost efficient and creative.