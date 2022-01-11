Loving Living Local welcomed the one and only, Cosmo Solano, of Cosmo’s Magical Theater. The magician has more than 20 years of magic show experience, performing in big tourist hubs like Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
You can have a magical night of your own at Cosmo’s Magical Theater in Colorado Springs.
Click here to learn more: cosmosmagictheater.com
Cosmo’s Magic will blow your mind!
