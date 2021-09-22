Cosmo’s Magic Theater is back in action and ready to blow your mind

(NEXSTAR) – Garth Brooks is ready to keep performing at dive bars — despite canceling his stadium shows — because the fans at those dive bars will be vaccinated, he says.

Brooks had previously announced the cancellation of the remaining five dates of his Stadium Tour in mid-August, amid concern over the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 delta variant. Later that month, he revealed on “Inside Studio G,” his Facebook Live series, that plans were underway for a new stop on his Dive Bar Tour, at a smaller venue in Oklahoma City, for attendees who provided proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID test.