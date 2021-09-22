Cosmo’s Magic Theater is back in action and ready to blow your mind

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Cosmo’s Magic Theater is a place where illusion and imagination come to life. It’s also one of the few of it’s kind left across the globe and it’s right here in Colorado Springs. After a long covid shutdown, Cosmo’s Magic Theater is back open and ready to bring magic to the lives of people in Southern Colorado.

Cosmos Solano stopped by Loving Living Local to blow the minds of Keni, Dee, and all of you at home watching.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak