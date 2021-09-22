Cosmo’s Magic Theater is a place where illusion and imagination come to life. It’s also one of the few of it’s kind left across the globe and it’s right here in Colorado Springs. After a long covid shutdown, Cosmo’s Magic Theater is back open and ready to bring magic to the lives of people in Southern Colorado.
Cosmos Solano stopped by Loving Living Local to blow the minds of Keni, Dee, and all of you at home watching.
Cosmo’s Magic Theater is back in action and ready to blow your mind
Cosmo’s Magic Theater is a place where illusion and imagination come to life. It’s also one of the few of it’s kind left across the globe and it’s right here in Colorado Springs. After a long covid shutdown, Cosmo’s Magic Theater is back open and ready to bring magic to the lives of people in Southern Colorado.