(SPONSORED) — This Saturday, Dec. 3, the Second Annual EaDo Colorado Springs Christkindl Market, hosted by 1350 Distilling and Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both 520 and 429 East Pikes Peak Avenue.

Over 30 artists and small business vendors, along with food trucks will be at the two locations. Commemorative Event Glasses by Wine Punts will be sold for $40, which includes the limited edition glassware, an Old Fashioned at 1350, and two beers at Mash Mechanix Brewing on the day of the event.

For more information on the event, details can be found on the 1350 Distilling website.