Cool things for kids in today’s Dee-lightful Finds

Host Dee Cortez shares her top picks this morning in Dee-Lightful Finds. Kids can explore their imagination with these cool products, check them out:

Ahimsa– Ahimsa is the world’s first colorful stainless steel dinnerware for kids. The company’s mission is to disrupt the plastic industry by redefining mealtime. They encourage families to take plastic off the dinner table and use safe, durable, and sustainable stainless steel in its place. Founded by Dr. Manasa Mantravadi, a pediatrician and mom, she is at the forefront of educating parents about the dangers of plastics and its harsh chemicals. Not only is this set peel, chip and paint free, it’s also free of BPA, PVC, Phthalates, Melamine & Lead this set is dishwasher safe and eco-friendly. Available in Rainbow, Iridescent Blue, and Classic colors

eat2explore- Kids will love to bake treats from countries around the world with eat2explore’s “Explore World Holiday Treats.” Their fun, limited-edition, holiday treat boxes are “explorer boxes” from three countries, Japan, Croatia and Austria. They provide tools for families to bake together, learn and dine on different desserts and cultures. You’ll have a great time learning about the history of Japanese Mochi, Croatian Gingerbread and Austrian Linzer Cookies while baking up tasty treats. Each of the boxes include an easy-to-follow recipe and shopping list. The great part is the boxes do not include perishable products, so you can use the included ingredients and bake when you have time. If dessert isn’t up your alley, eat2explore also offers savory boxes from 18 countries/regions like Italy, Mexico, Greece, etc.). Kids will gain a mindset of respectful understanding and appreciate that people have similarities and differences while learning life skills in the kitchen.

Once Upon a Pancake– is a hands-on book full of unfinished stories for children of all ages. Each book (ages 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12) contains 20 stories with writing prompts that kids and parents can write and draw together. Young kids can write about superheroes, princesses and trucks, while older kids can write about saving the galaxy, sports and more! This is a great screen-free option for kids to get creative and enhance their reading and writing skills. Teachers, parents and grandparents are loving these books, and they make a great keepsake. You can order them at onceuponapancake.com and they’re also available on Amazon.

Busy Baby Mat: There are lots of babies and toddlers home from daycare right now and lots of moms and dads telecommuting for the first time. The Busy Baby Mat is a brilliant way to keep baby entertained. The Busy Baby Mat keeps babies and toddlers entertained by staying put wherever you place it and keeps all the toys in place with silicone tethers eliminating that oh-so fun game of the “toddler toss”… when babies throw toys on the floor expecting you to pick them up endlessly. Plus washable markers can be attached for coloring and it will rinse right off in the dishwasher or with a wet cloth creating hours of doodling fun! The best part is the Busy Baby Mat is the perfect way to keep babies entertained and germ-free once life resumes and parents are shopping and eating out at restaurants again.