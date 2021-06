Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Chill out with Pikes Peak Lemonade’s new slushy lemonades and their new drive-thru location on Barnes & Powers!

Ches DiDonato, owner of the shop, tells us all the details, deals, and concoctions for not just your average lemonade but hundreds of combinations.

Check out some of their flavors in our Loving Living Local segments!

For more on their menu items and location go to the Pikes Peak Lemonade website.