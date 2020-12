Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Mood Tapas Bar, Bird Tree Cafe, Tbyrds Tacos and Tequila, and District Elleven are all part of Choice Restaurant Group, and they are doing something spectacular.

They are serving 300 meals per week to hospital workers. It is completely volunteer and donation based to support our healthcare workers.

Chef TJ Curry, Executive Chef, is here to fill us in on why they decided to do this. He also shares his favorite items on Bird Tree Cafe’s menu.

To learn more, visit: http://www.birdtreecafe.com/