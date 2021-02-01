Cook this spicy chicken ramen for dinner tonight

SPICY CHICKEN RAMEN

Ingredients:

2 blocks ramen noodles (GF option brown rice or glass noodles)

Veggies of your choosing (we used broccoli, zucchini, shredded carrots and bean sprouts)

2 cups chicken broth

1/3 cup coconut milk

Protein of your choosing (chicken, pork, tofu, etc.)

Sriracha

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Ginger powder

Cayenne powder

Red pepper flakes

Sesame seeds

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

2 Tbsp soy sauce (GF option use Tamari)

1/2 lime

Salt & pepper

Instructions:

  1. Boil water & cook noodles & veggies for four minutes.
  2. Cook your protein.
  3. Drain noodles and veggies and set to the side.
  4. Add chicken broth & coconut milk to pot on medium.
  5. Add soy sauce, lime juice and sesame oil.
  6. Add sriracha, spices and sesame seeds.
  7. Add noodles and veggies. Stir until hot.
  8. Enjoy!

