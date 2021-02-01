Cook this spicy chicken ramen for dinner tonight

SPICY CHICKEN RAMEN
Ingredients:
2 blocks ramen noodles (GF option brown rice or glass noodles)
Veggies of your choosing (we used broccoli, zucchini, shredded carrots and bean sprouts)
2 cups chicken broth
1/3 cup coconut milk
Protein of your choosing (chicken, pork, tofu, etc.)
Sriracha
Garlic powder
Onion powder
Ginger powder
Cayenne powder
Red pepper flakes
Sesame seeds
1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
2 Tbsp soy sauce (GF option use Tamari)
1/2 lime
Salt & pepper
Instructions:
- Boil water & cook noodles & veggies for four minutes.
- Cook your protein.
- Drain noodles and veggies and set to the side.
- Add chicken broth & coconut milk to pot on medium.
- Add soy sauce, lime juice and sesame oil.
- Add sriracha, spices and sesame seeds.
- Add noodles and veggies. Stir until hot.
- Enjoy!