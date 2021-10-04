Congratulations to VFW Post 6461, our 3-Degree Guarantee recipient of the month!

Congratulations to VFW Post 6461! They are October’s recipient of the 3-Degree Guarantee sponsored by WireNut Home Services and FOX21 News. VFW Post 6461 received a check LIVE on Loving Living Local to help continue their great deeds in our community.
VFW 6461 is a Lobbyist Organization fighting for service members and veterans rights to make sure no bill is passed that harms service members or veterans. VFW 6461 is veterans helping veterans. They strive to keep bellies full, roofs over heads, and support their brothers and sisters by ensuring daily tasks and necessities are taken care of. Every year, VFW 6461 gives holiday boxes to families and children in the community for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Their good deeds couldn't be done without the communities help or businesses like WireNut Home Services.
Wirenut Home Services
VFW Post 6461

