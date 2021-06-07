Congratulations to HBA Cares for being May’s 3-Degree Guarantee check recipient

Congratulations to HBA Cares! They are May’s recipient of the 3-Degree Guarantee! Wirenut Services and FOX21 News sponsor the check presentation as part of the 3-Degree Guarantee as a way for Wirenut Home Services to give back.
Every three months, Wirenut Home Services donates a lump sum of money to a local charity. The recipient for the month of May, HBA Cares, received a $1,620 check for the housing and building industry. They help nonprofits with construction needs to provide housing and living assistance to local families.
