Congrats to the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance for being December’s 3-Degree Guarantee

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jana Duggar, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, 3rd degree, this fall, according to an Elm Springs, Arkansas court filing.

Duggar, the former reality star and younger sister of recently-convicted Joshua Duggar, was cited for a misdemeanor on September 9. She was released on $430 bail.