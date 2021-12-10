Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the brain and central nervous system. According to National Multiple Sclerosis, worldwide, more than 2.3 million people have a diagnosis of MS. There’s no cure for multiple sclerosis. However, treatments can help speed recovery from attacks, modify the course of the disease and manage symptoms.
For more information on the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, click here: www.msasoco.org
Congrats to the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance for being December’s 3-Degree Guarantee
