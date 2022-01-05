Congrats to the Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs for being January’s 3-Degree Guarantee

Congratulations to the Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs for being January’s 3-Degree Guarantee recipient!
The Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs was founded in 1947 by group of people tied closely to others with Cerebral Palsy. In 1961 they became a member of the United Way, which was their main form of constant donations until becoming an individual agency in 2003. Since then, CPACS has had to support themselves with only private donations and fundraisers with help from eight volunteers.
The non-profit received their 3-Degree Guarantee check donation from Wirenut Home Services on Loving Living Local. Congratulations, CPACS!
Help make a difference with the Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs.
Click Here: CPACS
