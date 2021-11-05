Congrats to “Fishing Has No Boundaries”, for being this weeks 3-Degree Guarantee Charity

“Fishing has No Boundaries” was presented a check from Wirenut Home Services as part of their 3-Degree Guarantee. The non-profit was chosen as a recipient for the month of November.

If you’re like to learn more about Wirenut Home Services, click here: Wirenut
If you’d like to make a difference with Fishing has No Boundaries, click here: https://fhnbinc.org/

