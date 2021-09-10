Congrats to 3-year-old Ava, for being our SOCO CW moose mascot winner!

This week, FOX21 asked for the communities help in choosing a name and costume for our new SOCO CW moose Mascot. We are proud to announce a name has been chosen, a costume has been picked, and we have a winner! 3-year-old Ava’s name was chosen to be the winner of the SOCO CW Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids giveaway.
Ava and her mother stopped into the Loving Living Local studio to receive the prize; three free haircuts and a plushie shark toy valued at $100. They also got to meet our new mascot, Maximoose!

Congrats Ava and thank you Sharkey’s for being part of this special moment for FOX21, Loving Living Local, and SOCO CW.

