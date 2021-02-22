CommunityWorks in Colorado Springs works to address job loss

It’s Black History Week on Living Local, and one of the organizations that works to help those who are out of a job is Community Works.
This morning, Krista Witiak was live at Community Works, showcasing the resources they provide right here in Colorado Springs.
To learn more, visit: commwrks.org
CommunityWorks empowers the unemployed and those with barriers to employment to become self-supporting through job preparation and placement. Their vision is to see all job seekers in the community employed and fulfilling their God-given design.
Participants who complete the job seeker workshop are matched with an employment coach who provides individualized job search assistance to include resume preparation, e-mail setup if needed, interview coaching, job leads, and community referrals for housing, transportation, healthcare, counseling, childcare, food, and other support services.