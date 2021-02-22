CommunityWorks in Colorado Springs works to address job loss

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s Black History Week on Living Local, and one of the organizations that works to help those who are out of a job is Community Works.

This morning, Krista Witiak was live at Community Works, showcasing the resources they provide right here in Colorado Springs.

To learn more, visit: commwrks.org

CommunityWorks empowers the unemployed and those with barriers to employment to become self-supporting through job preparation and placement. Their vision is to see all job seekers in the community employed and fulfilling their God-given design.

Participants who complete the job seeker workshop are matched with an employment coach who provides individualized job search assistance to include resume preparation, e-mail setup if needed, interview coaching, job leads, and community referrals for housing, transportation, healthcare, counseling, childcare, food, and other support services.