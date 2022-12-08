(SPONSORED) — CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland began in 2018 and is hosted by their Associated Students’ Government. Each year, hundreds of community members attend, in addition to CSU Pueblo students. The event allows children in the community to participate in Holiday activities, take photos with Santa, and receive a free toy, all at no cost.

Loving Living Local host Nova met with student Phillip Flores about the event and how much preparation is involved.

Phillip also took Nova into the student building on campus and what goes on at CSU Pueblo throughout the year.

For more information on CSU Pueblo and how to apply to study at the university, head to the CSU website.