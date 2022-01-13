Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 2022 ‘MLK Jr. Breakfast Committee

Help commemorate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his continuing legacy on Monday, January 17, 2022, for a virtual All People’s Breakfast beginning at 10 a.m. MST.
Hear personal stories from local trailblazers in government, education, and the arts, including:
Council member Yolanda Avila, Colorado Springs City Council; Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy; Representative Tony Exum, Sr., Colorado State Assembly; Dr. Mike Edmonds, Colorado College sr. Vice President; Chancellor Joe Garcia, Colorado Community College System; Rosemary Lytle, President, NAACP State Conference; Chancellor Venkat Reddy, University of Colorado Colorado Springs; President L. Song Richardson, Colorado College; Peggy Shivers, the Peggy Shivers Fund.
To learn how you can be part of the commemoration, click here: MLK Jr. Breakfast Committee
