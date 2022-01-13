Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 2022 ‘MLK Jr. Breakfast Committee

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting that happened less than a mile away from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Falcon Division substation has turned into a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at approximately 10:18 p.m., two men were found in the parking lot of the CSPD Falcon Division substation. CSPD officers and medical personnel responded and discovered the men inside of a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. Both men had been shot.