(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An upcoming fundraising dinner will feature the award-winning and family-friendly entertainment by Oxymorons Comedy, along with Christmas carols by Papi “The Piano Man” Sorrels.

The show is taking place on Sunday, Dec. 10, and will also feature a silent auction for numerous Pikes Peak Region attractions. All the money raised will go toward Mercy at Miramont, a charity that supports children in need with toys and clothes.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. followed by entertainment. The event is open to all ages and more information is available at oxymoronscomedy.com or by calling Miramont Castle at (719) 685-1011.