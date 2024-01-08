(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor World Arena & Pikes Peak Center is already announcing a packed 2024 calendar with a wide range of shows coming to Colorado Springs. Head of Sales & Marketing Jeff Lapsansky sat down with Jen on Monday morning’s show to share the latest names coming through Southern Colorado.

Comedian Jim Breuer is coming to the Pikes Peak Center on Aug. 17, 2024, with tickets going on sale Friday, Jan. 12. Other Shows coming soon at the arena include; Bert Kreischer, Jeff Dunham, Harlem Globetrotters, Disney on Ice, plus coming soon to the Pikes Peak Center; Broadway series, Lord of the Dance, and Dr. Jordan B. Peterson.

Away from the stage, OVG Hospitality has been selected as the new food and beverage partner for The Broadmoor World Arena & Pikes Peak Center. This is huge news for both venues, which will be making the shows even more special with amazing hospitality.

For all the information on the shows coming to The Broadmoor World Arena & Pikes Peak Center head to the website.