Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has so many unique gift ideas for the animal lover in your life, and shopping at the Zoo is one way you can support them and all of their animals.

Rachel Wright, PR and Social Media Manager, joins us this morning with a look at what’s happening at the zoo this holiday season.

To learn more, visit: CMZoo.org