Colorado’s Rib & Chop House hosts a Truly Fun Sweater party on Dec. 15

Get into the holiday spirit with the Truly Fun Sweater Party hosted by Colorado’s Rib and Chop House and sponsored by Sam Adams and Truly. This event also marks the end of their toy drive with Toys for Tots, so Krista Witiak took a trip to the restaurant to see what fun can be had at this fun-themed sweater party!

The event is happening on December 15th; all you need to do is make sure you wear a fun or ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win some prizes and have a good time.

For more information, head to ribandchophouse.com or give them a call at (719) 597-2510.