Colorado’s largest fashion showcase, Denver Fashion Week, is here!

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is finally here! Colorado’s largest fashion showcase featuring emerging designers, local boutiques, national brands, hairstylists, makeup artists, and models.

Krista Witiak was joined by the DFW Producer and Runway Director Hailey Hodapp and runway designer Rachel Marie Hurst to share what you can spot on the runway this year!

The shows take place for three days – Thursday, November 18th, Saturday, November 20th, and Sunday, November 21st. Each night has a different theme. The first is ready-to-wear night, Saturday is the local night highlighting designers based in Denver, and Sunday is the sustainable fashion show.

For more information on DFW or if you’re looking for tickets, you can find all that on their website, DenverFashionWeek.com.