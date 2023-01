(SPONSORED) — The new year is in full swing but is it the right time to buy your first home?

Loving Living Local host Nova sat down with Colorado First Time Home Buyer Randy Bell catching up on all the latest market news.

Randy spoke about how new build homes are very appealing at the moment, with wonderful incentives given by new home builders, together with the latest housing market interest rates.

Check out the Colorado First Time Home Buyer website for expert advice and guidance.