(SPONSORED) — How High? How low? These were the questions that Colorado First Time Home Buyer Realtor Christen Costin brought to Loving Living Local host Nova on Thursday morning.

Costin brought in three properties that were all different and gave the latest market update news for anyone looking to buy. How close did you get to guessing the price by looking at the outside and inside of these homes?

For more information on the homes listed and to get expert advice on buying your first home, head to the Colorado First Time Home Buyer website.