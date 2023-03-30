(SPONSORED) — How High? How low? These were the questions that Colorado First Time Home Buyer realtor Haley Levick brought to Loving Living Local host Nova this morning.

Haley brought in 3 properties which were all different and gave the latest market update news for anyone looking to buy.

How close did you get to guessing the price by looking inside the homes?

For more information on the homes listed and to get expert advice on buying your first home head to the Colorado First Time Home Buyer website.