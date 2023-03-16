(SPONSORED) — Colorado First Time Home Buyer agent Christen Costin has recently been awarded Agent of the Year. Her guidance and expertise within the real estate industry have connected with so many people but most importantly helped people find their forever home.

Loving Living Local host Nova sat down with Christen about the latest market news going into the spring season. Christen then shared interior pictures of homes where the Loving Living Local team had to guess the price.

For all the housing market info and any advice you may have in buying your first home head to the Colorado First Time Home Buyer website