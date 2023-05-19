Ready, set, go… the Colorado Track Club appeared on Loving Living Local today.

There are two components to the Colorado Track Club. First, the professional running team which consists of full-time athletes that compete internationally. Second, community level runners – ranging from high school state champion runners to 60-year-old competitors.

All of the Colorado Track Club workouts do are explained in detail on the website along with videos demonstrating the techniques. The website resources are free and they have proven to be helpful for coaches and runners around the world.

For more information check out coloradotrackclub.com.