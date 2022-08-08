The nonprofit local theatre, Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, is presenting an original and upcoming musical, Someday in Wonderland: A Musical of Madness, written and produced by the founders of the theatre themselves! Lead actor Morgan Taylor and Syndey Brown stopped by the studio to share more on the show and how you can get involved.

Show dates:

Aug 11, 2022 at 06:00 pm – 08:00 pm (Thu)

Aug 12, 2022 at 06:00 pm – 08:00 pm (Fri)

Aug 13, 2022 at 06:00 pm – 08:00 pm (Sat)

Aug 14, 2022 at 06:00 pm – 08:00 pm (Sun)

For more information about the Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, head to their website sscosyoungpeople.org.