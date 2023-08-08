(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The USL Summer Showcase is coming to Colorado Springs this week! The showcase includes the league’s annual mid-year meetings, community events, and partner activations which are all held in the City.

Switchbacks FC President Nick Ragain and CMO of the USL Championship Greg Lalas joined Loving Living Local Host and soccer fan Nova in the studio. The Summer Showcase event will celebrate the Colorado Springs community and the Switchbacks’ marquee home stadium, Weidner Field.

This week culminates in a nationally televised match on Wednesday evening between Colorado Switchbacks FC and Tulsa FC at 7 p.m.

The Summer Showcase Fan Fest will entertain fans of all ages with fun, family-friendly games, giveaways and prizes, food and beverages, live music, and other local attractions outside of Gate A at Weidner Field.

Fan Fest begins at 5 p.m. and you can also look out for Nova who will be chatting with Switchbacks fans before the game, so make sure to say hello!