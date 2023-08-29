(SPONSORED) — When it rains, it drains! The Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise remains committed to maintaining and enhancing our community’s stormwater infrastructure and waterways despite our record-setting rainfall this summer. Krista Witiak talks to City employees Richard Mulledy and Jerry Cordova about how the stormwater system has been holding up this summer!

From roadway intersections to creeks all around town, the City’s stormwater investment is helping to make Colorado Springs a safer place to live. But there is always more work to be done! Volunteer opportunities to get involved include The Great American Cleanup, Creek Week, Adopt-A-Waterway Program/ Trash Mobs, Poop Patrol, etc.

Learn more about stormwater, it’s importance and pollution prevention at, coloradosprings.gov/stormwater.