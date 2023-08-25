(SPONSORED) — The highly anticipated inaugural Colorado Springs Stampede is set to take place at the Norris Penrose Event Center from September 7th to 9th. The upcoming multi-day event promises activities the entire family will enjoy, plus the opportunity to order your exclusive custom Jersey at the Welcome Desk! Jay Dial, founder and owner of Triple J Rodeo Productions, sits down with Loving Living Local and sheds light on the highly anticipated events lined up for this year.

