Colorado Springs Police Department announces new Virtual Community Academy

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has opened its doors allowing the community to learn the inner workings of what first responders like them do every day as part of what’s called the Community Academy, and now that’s gone virtual! Sergeant Jason Newton with the Colorado Springs Police Department joins Loving Living Local in the studio to talk about the newly re-structured Community Academy launch.

For more information about the program, you can go online to coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/citizens-academy.