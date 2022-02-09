Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum honoring Black History Month

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is honoring Black History Month in big ways. The 2022 Lecture Series features a wide range of speakers offering diverse perspectives and unique insights on Pikes Peak regional history. Candice McKnight, CEO and President of AAHGSCS, is a featured presenter in this year’s series. On Saturday, February 12, she will be presenting “A Touch of Colorado Springs’ Black History” from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Division 1 Courtroom. Leah Davis Witherow, CSPM Curator of History, will be joining Candice McKnight to share about the CSPM and other ways to commemorate Black History Month.

Learn more by clicking here: http://www.cspm.org

