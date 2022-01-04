Colorado Springs native and poet releases two poetry collections

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Colorado Springs Native and poet, Patrice Diechelle, stopped by the Loving Living Local studios to talk about her two poetry collections, Beast and REDBird.

Diechelle is a former nonprofit chief executive officer, local high school athlete standout and community activist who continues her work in Colorado Springs as the Founder and Managing Director of PD Productions LLC.PD Productions LLC is a black female owned production company that focuses on the art of content creation, performance and storytelling through producing written content ranging from poetry, music, books, artwork and overall content to inspire.