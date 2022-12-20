(SPONSORED) — Do you have an acute or chronic pain condition? If this is the case, know that you are not alone, and Joint Effort Physical Therapy is here to assist!

Joint Effort is a locally, family-owned private physical therapy practice providing the best care in Colorado Springs for over 20 years. Our goal is to help each patient reach their goals.

Loving Living Local host Nova visited the clinic and got a chance to experience some of the exercises from Dr Skyler Harms, giving expert advice and warm-up tips for Nova’s soccer routine.

The highly trained physical therapists use specialized methods and modalities to treat any pain, injury, balance dysfunction, or discomfort you may be feeling.

Using sophisticated diagnostic methods such as biomechanical, movement, and gait analysis, our team at Joint Effort Physical Therapy can determine which services you will benefit from most.

Their goal at Joint Effort Physical Therapy is to provide you with the best one on one service for healing, injury prevention, and pain relief through our customized treatment plans

The Colorado Springs, CO team of physical therapists are excited to see you achieve your health, wellness, and fitness goals. We are committed to assisting you in living a pain-free life! For more information head to the Joint Effort Physical Therapy website.