Colorado Springs Imaging celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with mammogram special

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s October 5th which means we’re well into Breast Cancer Awareness Month, where the goal is to raise money for research and, most importantly, bring awareness to the issue! Colorado Springs Imaging is spreading awareness with a mammogram special as all women should know the warning signs and what to look for when it comes to breast health.

Call (303) 962-3907 to schedule your screening mammogram today!

For more information about Colorado Springs Imaging, you can visit www.coloradospringsimaging.com.