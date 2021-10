Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Our city’s parks and open spaces have seen a lot of love since the pandemic, and because of that, Colorado Springs has been chosen as a hot spot by the national nonprofit, Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. The city is one of just ten hot spots selected nationwide to participate in this year’s program. Park Ranger Supervisor Gillian Rossi sits down with Loving Living Local and explains more.

For more information, head to coloradosprings.gov.