(SPONSORED) — The first Colorado Springs Fashion Week (COSFW) is coming this June, from June 24th through July 1st. This means the glitz and glamour of the fashion world will be strutting through the streets of The Springs. COSFW creator Jaime Taylor and local designer Jack Weakly sat down with Loving Living Local to get us excited for the eventful week.

Four full days of events, three outdoor fashion “crawls”, and one finale runway show featuring a day-time vendor market and food trucks in the afternoon, followed by the indoor runway show culminating all four days of COSFW.

Buy tickets now at COSFW.com.