Colorado Springs Fashion Week (CSFW) is almost here!

June 24th to July 1st, the city will come alive with fashion shows, mixers, and the finest talent that Colorado Springs has to offer. This massive event is sure to delight fashion lovers across the Pikes Peak Region.

Founder Jaime Taylor shared more news about the event and the exciting last minute plans happening with just 10 days away from the launch day. Jaime also introduced Loving Living Local hosts Nova & Krista to 4 models who were showcasing the latest in Sunglasses brand called The Ever Collection by K Michael.

Monday, June 26th marks the COSFW Manitou Springs Fashion Crawl. From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, guests will have the opportunity to explore the charming streets of Manitou Springs, discover fresh fashion trends, and meet local designers.

The fun continues Wednesday, June 28th with the COSFW Old Colorado City Fashion Crawl – 5pm-8pm, where guests can explore the historic streets of Old Colorado City while indulging in an immersive fashion show experience.

Friday, June 30th marks the Downtown Colorado Springs Fashion Crawl – 5pm-8pm, where participants will experience the vibrant energy of downtown Colorado Springs and uncover the city’s best fashion hotspots.

Then on Saturday, July 1st, the event culminates with the Finale Runway Show at 114 W Cimarron Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Starting at noon and running until 11:00 PM, the finale promises to be a spectacular showcase of fashion, beauty, and creativity.For more information head to the website cosfw.com

This is a can’t-miss event for fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.