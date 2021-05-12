After the pandemic put put flyers on a halt, there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel for travelers hoping to get out and about this summer.
Keni Mac sits down with Dana Schield from Colorado Springs Airport to learn what deals and benefits travelers can expect from Colorado’s “small” airport.
Colorado Springs Airport prepping summer travelers with perks
