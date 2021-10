Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The holiday season is a few weeks away, and you know what that means — more travel! The Colorado Springs Airport and Delta Air Lines want to help keep your trip merry and bright and help avoid a lot of headaches this holiday season.

Because holidays are the busiest travel times, the Colorado Springs Airport encourages you to fly locally this season and book your flights early.

For more information about Colorado’s small airport, head to flyCOS.com.