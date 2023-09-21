(SPONSORED) — Recovery Unlimited is an outpatient behavioral health organization that has been in the community for over 10 years and serves around 500 clients monthly. They see clients struggling with substance abuse and mental health needs and believe that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.

They offer scheduled and walk-in appointments. Clients need to simply call to get scheduled or stop by the office. Recovery Unlimited accepts private and court-mandated clients and no referral is necessary.

Clinical Director Jessica Blount spoke with Nova about the assessments, individual therapy, group therapy, peer services, medication-assisted treatment, mental health medications, and soon basic primary care that Recovery Unlimited offers.

Recovery Unlimited believes that no one is in this fight alone, they have people who want to help and ensure that no one gets left behind. For more information head to the Recovery Unlimited website linked above.