You can be part of Colorado’s Rib & Chop House menu every day! The Colorado Springs restaurant is hiring several positions for all experience levels in front and back of the house. Some of which have immediate openings.
Some of the jobs available are:
– Bussers
– Experienced hosts
– Salad prep
– Line cook
– Dishwasher
To learn more about the job listings and are interested in joining the Colorado’s Rib & Chop House team, click this link
Join Colorado’s Rib & Chop House team… They’re hiring!
You can be part of Colorado’s Rib & Chop House menu every day! The Colorado Springs restaurant is hiring several positions for all experience levels in front and back of the house. Some of which have immediate openings.