Join Colorado’s Rib & Chop House team… They’re hiring!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

You can be part of Colorado’s Rib & Chop House menu every day! The Colorado Springs restaurant is hiring several positions for all experience levels in front and back of the house. Some of which have immediate openings.

Some of the jobs available are:
– Bussers
– Experienced hosts
– Salad prep
– Line cook
– Dishwasher

To learn more about the job listings and are interested in joining the Colorado’s Rib & Chop House team, click this link

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak