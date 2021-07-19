Colorado kids kickin’ their way to success with Soccer Buddies program

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

According to Kam Mullins, the Executive Director of Colorado’s Soccer Buddies, their program’s mission is to teach soccer skills to young people in a fun, positive and accepting environment. They instruct children beyond soccer by growing future leaders and inspiring a positive relationship with physical activity.

Learn more about the weekly classes, camps, and birthday parties with Soccer Buddies by going to their website. Click here for more information: https://www.coloradosoccerbuddies.com/

