According to Kam Mullins, the Executive Director of Colorado’s Soccer Buddies, their program’s mission is to teach soccer skills to young people in a fun, positive and accepting environment. They instruct children beyond soccer by growing future leaders and inspiring a positive relationship with physical activity.
Learn more about the weekly classes, camps, and birthday parties with Soccer Buddies by going to their website. Click here for more information: https://www.coloradosoccerbuddies.com/
Colorado kids kickin’ their way to success with Soccer Buddies program
