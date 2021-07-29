Colorado Jeep Tours takes you beyond the paved roads

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Krista Witiak and the Loving Living Local team hit the road with Colorado Jeep Tours for this episode of Outdoor Colorado. The sights, the sounds, and the company were all wonderful. What makes Colorado Jeep Tours unique is the trek of the paved roads and into the wild. It’s a fun, adventure-filled learning experience for the whole family.

Learn more about Colorado Jeep Tours by heading to their website:

Make sure to enter to win a two-year lease on a 2021 Jeep Wrangler from Perkins Motors, like the one you see Krista drive! Click here to enter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak