Colorado Immigrant Assistants are here to offer help

We are here today with immigration lawyer Robert Ernesto Walsh, President and Founder of the Abogado Ernesto Law Group, which has offices in Denver, Aurora, and here in Colorado Springs. It is also the biggest immigration law firm in Southern Colorado.

Attorney Walsh is here today to talk about Colorado Immigrant Assistants, a local, non-profit organization he founded. The mission behind it is to provide free to low cost representation for immigrants in our communities facing deportation.

For more information, visit: ColoradoImmigrantAssistants.org

