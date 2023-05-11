(Sponsored)

Owner of Colorado First Time Home Buyer Randy Bell sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova, and gave expert advice to homeowners who already have their first home and what the next step would be in purchasing a rental home for future investment.

For all the information and details about Colorado First Time Home Buyer head to the website.

Anyone wishing to purchase a second home for rent can ask Colorado First Time Home Buyer for help and expert advice. Randy also gave the latest market news for anyone looking to buy their first property this year.