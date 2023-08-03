(SPONSORED) — Loving Living Local continued its back-to-school week, with Colorado First Home Buyer Haley Levick giving us expert advice just for you.

Haley also introduced us to her mini realtor Lilith Jones and spoke about how important it is to choose a home in a good school district.

Colorado First Time Home Buyer are available for anyone wishing to buy their first home, with up-to-date purchasing advice, market news, and even if you are looking to sell your home.

For all the information about Colorado First Time Home Buyer head to the website.