Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Are you thinking about making a big move? Buying or selling your home can be scary, but Colorado First Time Home Buyer brings light to just how much wealth you can build. Randy Bell, a Colorado First Time Home Buyer realtor, joins Loving Living Local with first-time home buyer Holden Perry who shares his experience buying his rental!

You can go to Colorado First Time Home Buyer’s website for more information.